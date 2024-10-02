The Judgment Day Hit 100 Days as Tag Team Champions With Only One Title Defense

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh hit a milestone a WWE World Tag Team champions, reaching 100 days. However, the pair only have one title defense, against the New Day several weeks ago. Balor and McDonagh won the belts on the June 24 episode of RAW.

While the New Day was their only televised title defense, they did defend them on live events in Japan at the beginning of their reign.