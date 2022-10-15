The Kingdom Makes AEW Debut On Rampage

The Kingdom have made their first appearance in AEW, coming out at the end of Rampage to confront FTR. At the end of tonight’s show, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came out with Maria Kanellis, who cut a promo in which she said her team were the real top guys and wanted a shot at the ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

The Kingdom joined The Embassy in attacking FTR and Shawn Spears until Wardlow and Samoa Joe came out to clear the ring. You can see some clips below.

The Kingdom finished up their run with Impact Wrestling at the most recent post-Bound For Glory tapings.