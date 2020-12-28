The Latest Edition of Being the Elite Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee

The latest edition of Being the Elite ignores all the ongoing storylines in order to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, who passed away over the weekend. It features members of the Dark Order, as well as the various other stars of AEW, sharing memories of Brodie. It also features clips of him on BTE along with the quotes from the wrestlers. Here’s a recap:

* Alex Reynolds reveals that Brodie was hesitant to start doing BTE at first because ‘The Exalted One’ was a serious character, but after the first time he threw papers at Evil Uno, they all found it so funny they kept going. He said Brodie “had the ability to say nothing and make all of us just crack up.”

* Several clips of BTE played showing the Dark Order having a hard time keeping from laughing due to Brodie’s antics.

* John Silver calls him the ‘best’ and ‘funniest’ guy ever, noting that filming BTE was ‘almost impossible’ due to how funny he was. However, Brodie never broke character in the scene, but if he wasn’t in the scene, he’d be laughing too and mess up their parts.

* It proceeded to show several outtakes of the Dark Order’s comedic bits failing to keep their composure while filming.

* Other members of the Dark Order then give brief statements about their time with Brodie before it ends.