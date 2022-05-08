The Latest News On Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling Documentaries, The Monster Factory, LGBTQ, Extreme Rising

A number of upcoming pro wrestling documentaries have released updates on their productions. This summer a documentary about The Monster Factory which trained many future stars will be made, they are looking for contributors. Another documentary titled Out In The Ring will take a look at LGBTQ pro wrestlers and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling. Finally, a documentary taking a look at an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising is to be made. Check out the below for all the latest updates (per PWInsider):

– THE MONSTER FACTORY:

In 1983 the Monster Factory became the first professional wrestling school open to the public. Since that time, countless people have streamed through those doors and became superstars. From the first graduates of Bam Bam Bigelow and Tony Atlas to current WWE and AEW wrestlers Pres10, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and more.

This summer, we’re making a documentary about the World Famous Monster Factory. We want to cover stories and interviews with former trainees. This is an independent project that’s being done for prosperity and crowdfunding information on 5/15 with tiered benefits.

If you or anyone you know would like to contribute, please email [email protected]

– OUT IN THE RING:

The new documentary Out of the Ring, which looks at the lives of LGBTQ professional wrestlers past and present as well as the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling, is currently finishing its post-production and hopes to start hitting film festivals this summer.

– EXTREME WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY NOW IN PRODUCTION ON TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE CONTROVERSIAL EXTREME REUNION: