wrestling / News
The Latest News On Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling Documentaries, The Monster Factory, LGBTQ, Extreme Rising
A number of upcoming pro wrestling documentaries have released updates on their productions. This summer a documentary about The Monster Factory which trained many future stars will be made, they are looking for contributors. Another documentary titled Out In The Ring will take a look at LGBTQ pro wrestlers and the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling. Finally, a documentary taking a look at an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising is to be made. Check out the below for all the latest updates (per PWInsider):
– THE MONSTER FACTORY:
In 1983 the Monster Factory became the first professional wrestling school open to the public. Since that time, countless people have streamed through those doors and became superstars. From the first graduates of Bam Bam Bigelow and Tony Atlas to current WWE and AEW wrestlers Pres10, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and more.
This summer, we’re making a documentary about the World Famous Monster Factory. We want to cover stories and interviews with former trainees. This is an independent project that’s being done for prosperity and crowdfunding information on 5/15 with tiered benefits.
If you or anyone you know would like to contribute, please email [email protected]
– OUT IN THE RING:
The new documentary Out of the Ring, which looks at the lives of LGBTQ professional wrestlers past and present as well as the history of LGBTQ representation in professional wrestling, is currently finishing its post-production and hopes to start hitting film festivals this summer.
– EXTREME WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY NOW IN PRODUCTION ON TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE CONTROVERSIAL EXTREME REUNION:
Pittsburgh, PA – Joe Dombrowski, under his Pro Wrestling Library streaming brand, has announced he is in production of a yet-to-be-titled documentary feature designed to take an in-depth look at the pro wrestling company Extreme Rising.
The documentary aims to take a critical and objective look at all aspects of the short-lived company, as well as the stories, recollections, and ambitions of those behind the company, in-ring talent, the extreme wrestling diehard fan base, and the lasting legacy left behind by this extreme experiment.
The Extreme Rising brand (originally known as Extreme Reunion) launched on April 28, 2012 in an effort to fill the void in the marketplace that left many fans of wild, hardcore, violent, adult-oriented wrestling they grew up with, unsatisfied. With the goal to be the spiritual successor of the wildly popular Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), and on the heels of the success of similar reunion events such as WWE’s “One Night Stand” and “Hardcore Homecoming”, Extreme Rising hoped to use a combination of extreme legends and up-and-coming young talent that embodied the hardcore spirit to forge a new roster and develop a touring pro wrestling promotion. With a management team with big ideas at the helm, and a first event held in front of a sold out crowd (with hundreds being turned away), Extreme Rising seemed destined to become an overnight success. But almost immediately, setbacks, controversies, and conflicts cracked a would-be solid foundation and started a chain reaction that would become one of the wildest and most outlandish legacies of any pro wrestling start-up promotion.
This documentary will investigate the inner workings of what was often called an overly-ambitious pro wrestling company, as it examines the continued thirst for violence and bloodshed, the polarizing personalities and controversial decisions that often grabbed the largest headlines, and the fans’ enthusiasm and involvement. This film will trace the successes, the failures, the risks, the mistakes, and, ultimately, the untimely demise of the ironically named Extreme Rising brand.
Production began in early 2021, as broadcaster and producer Joe Dombrowski searched for a new challenge of a yet-to-be-uncovered story to be told, in the midst of a canceled travel schedule and halted wrestling industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pro Wrestling Library is in production, and filming, with a release date to be announced.
‘Vision’
Talent, staff, journalists, and fan interviews have been, and are still being contacted to offer an opportunity to recount their unfiltered perspectives, and have their story on the record. To be considered for an interview, please contact [email protected]
For media interviews contact [email protected]
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Arrested, Charged With DUI Manslaugher & More in Relation to Fatal Car Accident
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds
- nZo On W. Morrissey Getting Past His Personal Struggles, Recalls Getting Morrisey Help
- Note on Interest in Windham Rotunda, How Much Money He Earned In WWE