The Lineups For This Week’s AEW Dynamite, NXT And MLW Fusion

It’s Wednesday night, so that means more wrestling content from three different companies, with new episodes of AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT and MLW Fusion. Fusion will feature:

* Opera Cup Semifinal Match: ACH vs. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

* Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr.

* Alex Hammerstone in action

* Mads Krugger in a handicap match.

NXT includes:

* #1 Contender to NXT Title: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* Leon Ruff & KUSHIDA vs. Austin Theory & Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross in action.

Finally, AEW Dynamite will include:

* Sting to appear live

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends)

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela