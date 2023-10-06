The Miz Credits AJ Styles With Helping Turn His Career Around

The Miz says that his rivalry with AJ Styles helped get his WWE career back on track. The A-Lister recently appeared on Unbreakable with Jay Glazer and talked about his career struggles in the mid-2010s, noting that it was his feud with Styles in 2016 that helped him start picking up momentum again.

“I was at the top,” Miz said of the time just before he started backsliding (per Wrestling Inc). “I lost the title, then I started losing every single match and by the time we got back to WrestleMania, I was almost not even on it.”

He continued, “It was very embarrassing for me, I don’t know what happened … I couldn’t figure out how to maneuver myself to be a top-tier talent. It took I would say six years … it wasn’t until a guy named AJ Styles came in. When he came in, we started having a program together and it elevated him — I think we just elevated each other.”