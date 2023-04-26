wrestling / News
The Miz and Alexa Bliss Set for NBC’s That’s My Jam
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the Miz and Alexa Bliss are set to appear on NBC’s game show That’s My Jam this Monday. The episode will air at 10 PM ET. Jimmy Fallon hosts the show, which has celebrities competing in music and dance-theme games to win money for charity.
