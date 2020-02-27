The Miz and John Morrison Win Smackdown Tag Titles At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)

The Miz and John Morrison won their first tag team titles in eleven years at WWE Super Showdown today. After a back-and-forth match with The New Day, Morrison hit Kofi Kingston with a chair behind the referee’s back, allowing Miz to roll him up for the win. This is the third tag title reign for Miz and Morrison, having won the World Tag Team Titles in 2008 and the WWE tag team titles in 2007. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.