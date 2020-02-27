wrestling / News
The Miz and John Morrison Win Smackdown Tag Titles At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)
The Miz and John Morrison won their first tag team titles in eleven years at WWE Super Showdown today. After a back-and-forth match with The New Day, Morrison hit Kofi Kingston with a chair behind the referee’s back, allowing Miz to roll him up for the win. This is the third tag title reign for Miz and Morrison, having won the World Tag Team Titles in 2008 and the WWE tag team titles in 2007. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
#TheNewDay is PUMPED to defend the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles LIVE on @WWENetwork at #WWESSD!@WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/W8XVCJkLV0
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 27, 2020
Are we looking at the next #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions?#WWESSD @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/d2hVe6soTM
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Sit down with some 🥞 and enjoy this one for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles!#WWESSD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/uv4D4nASpj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
Not a very A-LIST look for @mikethemiz…#WWESSD @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/xufdflqVOi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
This is why they call @TheRealMorrison the GURU of GREATNESS. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/pCv1cQGqfi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
LOOK AT THE HOPS.#WWESSD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/5fyMwtOVkT
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
.@TrueKofi can't seem to put @TheRealMorrison away in this BATTLE for the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/pERlQRKJks
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
Admit it. You thought it was over.#WWESSD @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/N1mWllSWEe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
THEY'VE DONE IT.
For the first time in nearly 11 YEARS, @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison are #TagTeamChampions! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/5rXIzMlxxX
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
HOW is @TrueKofi still going after this?! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/VZkLrykIsz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
🎶 🎶 MIZ AND MORRISON, HEY HEY, HO HO! 🎶 🎶 #WWESSD @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/suzBGIgFIx
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dash Wilder Argues With Sam Roberts Over ‘Championship’ or ‘Belt’ Terms, Jim Cornette on Why They’re Belts
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)