wrestling / News

The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week

January 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Miz The Wheel Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.

