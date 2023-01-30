wrestling / News
The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On the Transition From Vince McMahon In Charge To Triple H, Being a Big Fan Of The Latter
- Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, More React to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Royal Rumble Win
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments