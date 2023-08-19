The Miz Appears on WWE Smackdown, Costs LA Knight US Title #1 Contender’s Match

The Miz made his presence known on WWE Smackdown, preventing LA Knight from earning a shot at the United States Championship. Friday night’s show saw Knight battle Austin Theory in a #1 contender’s match for the title held by Rey Mysterio0. During the match, Miz was at ringside and distracted Knight, which led to Theory picking up the win and the title shot at some point in the future.

Miz and Knight had a confrontation on the August 9th episode of Raw that kickstarted their feud.