The Miz & Asuka Zoom Bomb TMZ Sports With Hot Cup Noodles Stir Fry (Video)

– The Miz and Asuka zoom bombed TMZ Sports last night to talk about the Royal Rumble over a bowl of hot Cup Noodles Stir Fry. As previously, The Miz announced that he’s an official entrant to this year’s Royal Rumble, the only match he hasn’t won. You can view WWE’s press release announcement and a video of the segment below.

WWE Superstars Asuka and The Miz Serve Up Stir Fry Feast on TMZ Sports

