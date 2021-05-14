The Miz On His Initial Reaction To Working With Bad Bunny In WWE, Expecting Him To Get Booed At WrestleMania 37

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz discussed his initial reaction to working with Bad Bunny, their match at WrestleMania 37, and much more. You can read Rob Van Dam’s comments below.

The Miz on his feud with Bad Bunny and the criticism from wrestling fans: “When I started going up against Bad Bunny, nobody wanted it. Everybody was like, ‘No! Bad Bunny shouldn’t be there. Why is Bad Bunny here?’ All I saw on Twitter was just negativity and I was like, I’m gonna prove these people wrong. When we did our match at WrestleMania, there wasn’t that negativity anymore. We proved them wrong and then people were like, ‘Oh, it was such a great story. Such a great match. Wow, incredible. He really put forth the effort. Bad Bunny did an incredible job.’ Applause, applause, applause. When something first starts, everyone always has to criticize and be negative about it. Then, three months later, when you see the whole story unravel, and you see the match and everything that has happened, people are like ‘Applaud, I love it, oh my God, match of the night. Bravo.’ So, it’s one of those things where, now, I use negativity to fuel my fire to turn it into something positive.”

On his initial reaction to working with Bad Bunny: “Hell yeah. I’m the first person that any time a celebrity comes to WWE, I go, ‘Bring it on.’ A lot of our fans don’t understand what a celebrity brings to our industry. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest recording artists out there, and to be honest, as much as I gave him a hard time throughout that entire three months, the guy honed in. He locked in, and he put forth the effort. He put forth the work, and you could see at WrestleMania that he did put in the work. This wasn’t a one week, ‘I’ll get in the ring and try to figure everything out,’ this guy worked since Royal Rumble and was there each and every week.”

On expecting Bad Bunny to get booed in their WrestleMania 37 match: “When Bad Bunny came out, I was expecting boos throughout the building because that’s what happens with celebrities. But that didn’t happen. He got cheered. That just goes to show you that Twitter was wrong….it brought a whole new audience to us. People that might not be WWE fans, are now WWE fans. That’s what bringing in a celebrity does, and I don’t think our hardcore fans—I think they do understand it, they just don’t like it because they want to see their guys. The guys that maybe aren’t getting the shot at WrestleMania. They want to see their guys in that spot. So, I understand that Bad Bunny took a spot, but he also gave an opportunity to Damian Priest, who is, I think, one of their guys and a huge up-and-coming star in WWE.”

