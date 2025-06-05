wrestling / News
The Miz Believes R-Truth Will Bounce Back Following WWE Release
June 5, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, R-Truth announced that he will be leaving WWE as the company has decided not to renew his contract. In an interview with Fox News, The Miz gave his thoughts on the exit of his former tag team partner and his belief that Truth will bounce back quickly.
He said: “Obviously, I was in a tag team with R-Truth, so it’s always sad to see something like that happen. But I think Truth will bounce on his feet. He’s a hell of a talented superstar.“
