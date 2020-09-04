The Miz On Why Big E Is WWE’s Next Big Star, What He Learned From Their Talking Smack Segment

In an interview with Uproxx, The Miz discussed Big E’s potential as WWE’s next big star, their recent segment on Talking Smack, and much more. Some of the highlights from the interview are below.

On the Talking Smack segment with Big E: “Every time I have a conversation with Big E, he’s always enlightening. To be honest, I got told I was doing Talking Smack an hour before I was doing it. WWE knows, ‘Hey we need a host, fill him in right now.’ I didn’t have any time to prepare because I was doing Smackdown right before that. I put my suit on and went at it and just started talking. We got into a discussion where I felt I was right and he felt he was right. I had positive and negative feedback from that show. Big E and I talked about it. My goal was to showcase Big E not just being a goofball, not just throwing pancakes. I wanted to show people he has a serious side. How do I get that out of him? I didn’t need to do that. He has a serious side and when we started talking, I think people looked at him and said, ‘Wow, this is Big E.’

On knowing what WWE is looking for in a big star and why Big E fits the mold: “I’ve been a WWE champion and I’ve been in the main event. I know what it takes, what the brass is looking for. Sometimes when you’re goofy and funny, you’re just entertainment, you’re not a main event poster child. I know what Big E is saying. I know he doesn’t want to be a bland superstar. If you listen to Big E in the first and second Talking Smack, they’re different. But they’re both a serious Big E and that Big E is a main-event-caliber, money-making Universal champion-type superstar. I do believe that Big E will be able to be a world champion very quickly.”