The Miz & Brie Bella To Appear on NBC Game Show The Wheel

NBC is launching a two-week US version of the UK game show The Wheel, with Miz and Brie Bella set to appear. NBC announced on Monday that the two-week run will start on December 19th and run nightly, with Miz set to appear on the December 20th episode and Bella appearing on the December 29th episode.

The full announcement reads:

NBC LAUNCHES NEW GAME SHOW ‘THE WHEEL’ WITH A TWO-WEEK TAKEOVER DURING THE HOLIDAYS, BEGINNING MONDAY, DEC. 19

Hosted by Renowned British Comedian Michael McIntyre, Series Features an All-Star Line-Up of Celebrity Guests

NBC rounds out the year with a two-week takeover of the UK’s smash hit game show “The Wheel,” hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre. The all-new U.S. version showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money.

The takeover begins Monday, Dec. 19 with new episodes airing nightly at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and continues the following week with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.

The all-star lineup includes Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin, Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, Bre-Z, Jaime Camil, Christine Chiu, Margaret Cho, Deepak Chopra, Cat Cora, Victor Cruz, Ester Dean, Russell Dickerson, Taye Diggs, Sheila E., Shawn Johnson East, Josh Flagg, Kate Flannery, Vivica A. Fox, Debbie Gibson, Todrick Hall, Tony Hawk, Matt Iseman, Jojo, Chris Kattan, Steve Kornacki, Ricki Lake, Lyric Lewis, Loni Love, Judge Greg Mathis, Mark McGrath, Chrissy Metz, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Terrell Owens, Kyla Pratt, Christina Ricci, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Captain Lee Rosbach, Jalen Rose, Sanya Richards Ross, Amber Ruffin, Mark Sanchez, Tori Spelling, Curtis Stone, Raven-Symone, Jackie Tohn, Bruno Tonioli, John Urschel, Buddy Valastro, Kym Whitley, Justin Willman, Carnie Wilson and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Created and hosted by McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be the last one standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories from candy and comedians to poker and politics.

Below is the episode rollout:

Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. – “The Wheel: Premiere”

Contestants receive help from celebrity guests Cat Cora, Mark McGrath, Todrick Hall, Steve Kornacki, Christina Ricci and Amber Ruffin to answer trivia questions tackling a range of categories from Beyoncé and the ’90s to elections and more.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. – “Boats, Soaps & Wrestling Ropes”

With categories ranging from soap operas to mathematics, contestants receive help from celebrity guests Vivica A. Fox, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jojo, John Urschel, Captain Sandy Yawn and Bruno Tonioli.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. – “Déjà Vu & Eyes of Blue”

Celebrity guests Judge Greg Mathis, Ricki Lake, Mark Sanchez, Amber Ruffin, Justin Willman and Tori Spelling lend their expertise in a variety of categories that include candy, magic and Beverly Hills to assist contestants competing for a life-changing prize.

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. – “Divas & Derbies”

With categories including cakes, horse racing, percussion and more, contestants are supported by celebrity experts Buddy Valastro, Amber Riley, Jaime Camil, Carnie Wilson, Steve Kornacki and Sheila E.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. – “Fish N’ Chips & Gold Medal Flips”

Celebrity guests Tom Bergeron, Shawn Johnson East, Captain Lee Rosbach, Kyla Pratt, Victor Cruz and Debbie Gibson lend their expertise to contestants in a wide range of hilarious categories, including “The Three Stooges,” gymnastics and seafood.

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. – “Big Cats & Bigger Brains”

With wacky categories including big cats and bowling, contestants lean on celebrities Carole Baskin, Bre-Z, Deepak Chopra, Matt Iseman, Raven-Symone and Terrell Owens to be the last one standing on “The Wheel.”

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. – “Wigs Galore, Dogs & More”

Contestants hope for answers from celebrity experts Bobby Berk, Margaret Cho, Kate Flannery, Loni Love, Andy Richter and Adam Rippon in categories that include wigs, comedians, dogs, figure skating and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. – “Sky Hooks & the Almighty Book”

Celebrity experts Taye Diggs, Ester Dean, Josh Flagg, Lyric Lewis, Jalen Rose and Christine Chiu advise contestants on questions about the Bible, real estate, plastic surgery and more.

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. – “A Spin, a Twin & a Win”

With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.

Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. – “The Skater & the Dater”

Contestants get insight from celebrity guests Christina Ricci, Chris Kattan, Kym Whitley, Tony Hawk, Jackie Tohn and Curtis Stone on a variety of categories that include “Saturday Night Live,” pregnancy and meat.