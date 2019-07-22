The Miz Can Relate To How Fans Are Treating Baron Corbin Right Now

In an interview with The Wrap, The Miz said he can relate to Baron Corbin’s situation of being nearly-universally hated by WWE fans, because he was in a similar situation early into his own WWE run. Here are highlights:

On being where Baron Corbin is now: “It took 13 years for people to realize my talent, I think. If you really think about it– a lot of people say Baron Corbin is that heel that you just can’t stand, you don’t want to watch, blah, blah, blah. I was that guy for a long time. It took a long, long time.”

On the fans turning him face: “It’s not like WWE changed me to a babyface — it was the audience. And honestly I think it was ‘Miz & Mrs.’ Seeing me on a show, and actually see that I’m not– I hope people see that I’m not as arrogant and cocky and egotistical as I am on TV. And yeah, I do a great job as a bad guy, as a villain, but I’m enjoying this new challenge of being a good guy. And guess what? It takes time to develop, even though I am a seasoned vet, even though I’ve been there for so many years. This is a whole different dynamic that I have to get used to, that I have to find.”

On people saying he works a safe style: “Honestly, when I hear people say that, I take it as a compliment. The reason being is that’s our job. Our job is to tell a story, for you to be involved in-depth with it, and to make everything look a certain way. So, if people think I have a safe style or a soft style, that’s their own thing. Me, I do whatever I feel is necessary for the story I’m trying to tell.”