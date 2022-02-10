The Miz Says He Challenged Bianca Belair to a Race

The Miz says that he once issued a challenge to Bianca Belair for a foot race. Miz was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and talked about how he challenged Belair, who was a track & field star in college, to a race as long as he had his running shoes on and she had her wrestling boots.

“I actually challenged Bianca Belair, she’s the EST, the best at everything, and a huge track star,” he said (per Fightful). “I said to her, ‘Do you think [you could beat me] in a race if I have running shoes on and you have wrestling boots on?’ She said, ‘No doubt in my mind.’ She didn’t think about it.”

He continued, “That’s what made me go, ‘Oh really?’ She didn’t think about it, just, ‘No doubt in my mind.’ I went to the entire WWE locker room and I go, ‘Bianca Belair has wrestling boots on, I have running shoes on. Who wins in a race?’ Everyone, there was not one person who had my back. Everyone just goes, ‘Bianca Belair will kill you.’ There is no way. There is no way (she is) in wrestling boots and I have running shoes on that she could beat me in a race.”

Eisen asked if they ended up racing, but Miz didn’t answer.