The Miz Chats With PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete Justin Thomas

2K has released a new video in which The Miz talks with PGA Tour 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas, ahead of the game’s release on August 21. Here’s a press release:

PGA TOUR® 2K21 COVER ATHLETE JUSTIN THOMAS AND WWE SUPERSTAR THE MIZ CHOP IT UP ABOUT GAMES, GOLF AND GEAR IN NEW VIDEO

In an exclusive 2K video chat, WWE Superstar, reality TV personality and mega golf fan Mike “The Miz” Mizanin welcomes PGA TOUR® 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas to the 2K family in an enthusiastic hangout between the two multi-time champions.

The duo discusses the excitement of Justin becoming the first-ever PGA TOUR 2K cover athlete, joining the ranks of legendary 2K cover stars including LeBron James, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michael Jordan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kobe Bryant, John Cena and more. They also touch on several of PGA TOUR 2K21’s in-game features, including creating your own MyPLAYER, customizing gear and clothing, as well as taking on Justin and 11 other PGA TOUR pros in the quest to become FedExCup Champion.

In addition, Justin and The Miz dig into preferred golf gear, most outlandish on-course fashion choices and even map out a theoretical head-to-head match-up on the digital and real-life links (assuming The Miz was given a 30-stroke advantage).

