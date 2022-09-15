The Miz On Getting Fans to Cheer Logan Paul, Ciampa’s WWE Main Roster Potential

The Miz has come to terms with the fact that he’ll forever be a heel in WWE, and he recently weighed in on getting fans to cheer Logan Paul and more. Miz spoke with the New York Post and you can see some highlights below:

On his feud with Logan Paul: “When you’re booed and it’s two people in a ring that people don’t like, it’s a very difficult match to do. To be able to have one of those people at the end of the match, people chanting one of their names, that’s a huge, huge testament to both parties in working and figuring out what the audience truly wants and giving it to them.”

On Ciampa’s potential on the main roster: “He has the brains, the wherewithal, the work ethic, everything you need in a WWE superstar. He just needs TV time and people to start seeing his character and who he is so they can believe in him and they can either hate or love him.”

On bringing the US Title back into prominence: “The people that have fought their way for years upon years upon years, the Harley Races, the Dusty Rhodeses that have held the United States title, you want to ensure you uphold the prestige and history it holds. I just love the way [we’ve] been able to showcase it.”

On coming to terms with not being a babyface: “Even going against Logan Paul, where I was like, ‘there’s no way they’re gonna cheer him. There’s no way.'” It’s WWE, it’s our loyal audience. If we were in an arena full of Logan Paul fans and I came in, I guarantee they’d boo the hell out of me. But for Logan to be turned into a good guy and cheered at the end of that match, I was like dam. I don’t think there is anything I can do for them to love me and cheer me. Like there’s nothing. I put a show on, a comedy that shows my family, that I’m a dad. You look at it and you go this is a nice guy and no matter what I do, who I go up against. I’m gonna be booed.”