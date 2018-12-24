WWE News: The Miz Comments On Fans Still Booing Him, Matt Riddle Comments on MSG Debut, Video From Joy of Giving Event

– During his interview with Sporting News, The Miz was asked if he thought fans seeing a different, softer side of him on the “Miz & Mrs.” show would change how they feel about him. Here was his response in the interview:

“Eh, I think people are still going to boo me, to be honest. You know, as much as much as you like me on another show, you still get who the Miz is and what he’s all about,” the former WWE Champion said. “If you like him, you like them. If you don’t, you don’t. I’m just going to keep on doing what I do and that is entertain audiences.”

– NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter and reacted to being added to the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden this week, which will be his first match in the legendary arena.

Wow I just can’t stop 🛑! If you haven’t heard my year isn’t over and I get to wrestle in the Legendary MSG in NYC on the RAW brand, which makes this my biggest DeButt of 2018 and it’s gonna be the DeButts of all DeButts! #bro #stallion #wwe #raw #wwenxt #wwenetwork #debutts pic.twitter.com/mBVtHdolDQ — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 21, 2018

– Titus O’Neil was joined by Sasha Banks, Dasha Fuentes, rapper Desiigner, singer Yolanda Adams, and others for the ninth annual Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Titus noted on Twitter that 34,000 people attended the event at Raymond James Stadium, and that 15,000 kids & families received gifts & resources. Here is video from the event…