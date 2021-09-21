The Miz Comments on His Dancing With The Stars Season Premiere Performance

– As noted, The Miz made his debut on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars for the show’s 2021 season premiere last night. Earlier today, The Miz shared the following Instagram post on his performance:

Last night was Awesome. I’m still grinning ear to ear. If you would’ve told me 12 days ago when I first started this show that I would be praised by professional ballroom judges while millions watch at home for doing the Cha Cha I would’ve laughed and thought yeah right. My dance pro @witneycarson locked me in and took the time to teach as well as be incredibly patient with a guy who learned how to dance from watching music videos on MTV in the 80s. When I couldn’t get a move she would figure out different drills to make sure I got it. When I had questions and trust me I had a lot of them she answered them without a roll of the eye even when they were probably really dumb questions. When I got down on myself she remained positive. Witneys passion for her work really shines every time she’s on the dance floor and I’m incredibly thankful she’s my pro. Last night was fun but watching the other talent I know I have a lot of work to do. Next dance starts today. I can’t wait to see which I get and to what song.

A video of Miz’s performance for the Cha Cha with Witney Carson is available below: