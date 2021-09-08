The Miz Comments On His New Dancing With The Stars Gig

As we reported earlier today, The Miz was officially announced for the thirtieth season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. In a post on Twitter, Miz spoke about the opportunity and the various dances he has been learning.

He wrote: “I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS.”