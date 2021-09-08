wrestling / News
The Miz Comments On His New Dancing With The Stars Gig
As we reported earlier today, The Miz was officially announced for the thirtieth season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. In a post on Twitter, Miz spoke about the opportunity and the various dances he has been learning.
He wrote: “I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS.”
I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC now let’s get to work. #DWTS. pic.twitter.com/0vgEOMy4DM
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk On How Sting Has Been Used In AEW, His Experience Working With FOX On WWE Backstage
- Adam Cole On His AEW Debut At All Out: ‘It Was My Favorite Night Of My Career’
- The Undertaker & New Day To Star In Interactive Film Escape The Undertaker On Netflix
- Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should ‘Tread Lightly’ In Moving Away From Signing Indie Wrestlers