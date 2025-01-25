The Miz & Damian Priest Move To WWE Smackdown Through Transfer Window

The Miz and Damian Priest have both moved to Friday nights, making the trip to WWE Smackdown this week. Friday night’s show saw Miz appear in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis, who told him that he had been shifted to the brand via the transfer window. Miz was none too pleased with the notion as he said that he had gotten the Wyatt Sicks moved to Smackdown so they would be away from him.

Priest appeared in a later segment in which he met with Aldis, who revealed that Priest had moved over and would be facing Carmelo Hayes on tonight’s show.

Welcome to #SmackDown, @mikethemiz! Looks like The Miz won’t be escaping The Wyatt Sicks anytime soon… 😅 pic.twitter.com/DCsKaTJuwz — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2025