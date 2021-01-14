wrestling / News
The Miz Declares Himself For The Men’s Royal Rumble, Updated List Of Participants
January 14, 2021
While speaking to TMZ, The Miz announced that he has declared himself for the 2021 Royal Rumble. He added that he was focused on returning to the main event of Wrestlemania.
The updated list of competitors for the match includes The Miz, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and Otis.
The women’s Rumble, meanwhile, currently has Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. The event happens on January 31 on the WWE Network from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
