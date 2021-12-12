The Miz Expects the Cleveland Browns to Make It to the Super Bowl

– WWWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke to TMZ and offered his thoughts on the next Super Bowl and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On the Browns, The Miz told TMZ, “I mean after this bye we have Baltimore. If we beat them, we’re one game out of first place in the AFC North and people are talking a different story.” He added, “We’re going to the Super Bowl. That’s on my mind. I 100% think that.”

He continued on Browns QB Mayfield being injured, “He’s injured. Like he’s injured. He’s not playing to his highest caliber because he’s injured.” Miz went on, “I mean, how good are you when you’re injured, you know what I mean?”

Additionally, Miz trusts in Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, stating: “I trust in Coach (Kevin) Stefanski. I trust in Baker Mayfield. I trust in Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb. I think Myles Garrett will be Defensive Player of the Year, and you’re going to the Super Bowl. So, let’s win, beat Baltimore, and get it started after the bye week!”

You can view a video of Miz’s chat with TMZ below: