The Miz Explains What Separates Himself and LA Knight
– Yesterday, WWE Superstar The Miz shared a message on social media directed at SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The Superstar explained what separates himself and The Megastar, LA Knight.
The former WWE Champion wrote, “Hey Nick, the difference between me and la Knight Is 2 wwe titles, 8 IC titles, 9 tag team titles , us title, 2 money in the bank, 1st ever 2 time Grand Slam Champion and a helluva actor and golfer. #ImAwesome @PatMcAfeeShow”
On last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the team of Miz and Carmelo Hayes beat LA Knight and R-Truth in a tag team bout, as the duo of Melo Don’t Miz looks to be surging.
