The Miz Faces Bobby Lashley, More Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw

– Despite his kidnapping and recent escape from the clutches of Dexter Lumis, The Miz will be back on WWE Raw on Monday, and he will face United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match. You can check out the announcement from WWE.combelow:

Bobby Lashley looks to give The Miz an all mighty beating With the United States Title around his waist, Bobby Lashley has cemented his status as The All Mighty with show-stealing defenses against Ciampa and AJ Styles. After tearing down the house, Lashley and The Phenomenal One joined forces to take on their recent tormentors Ciampa and The Miz, but the meddling A-Lister escaped The All Mighty’s wrath when he was dragged away by Dexter Lumis for a disqualification victory. Having seemingly escaped the clutches of his would-be captor, The Miz will walk right back into the lion’s den when he squares off with Lashley. Don’t miss a second of the action as these two storied Superstars collide Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

Also announced for Raw, The Bloodline members The Usos and Sami Zayn will be appearing on Raw to represent the group before Roman Reigns’ championship celebration on next week’s SmackDown. Here’s the full announcement:

The Usos and Sami Zayn are headed to Monday Night Raw!

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the honorary Uce are taking over the red brand!

Despite the friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, the trio will represent The Bloodline ahead of Roman Reigns’ historic championship celebration next Friday night.

What do The Usos and Zayn have in store for Raw, and can they put their issues aside to focus on Reigns’ upcoming showdown with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

Monday’s edition of Raw will be held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals Match: Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

* Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

* Seth Rollins and Riddle confrontation

* Kurt Angle appears

* The Usos and Sami Zayn head to Raw