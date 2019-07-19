The Miz on Why He’s Fine Not Competing at Last Two PPVs, New Feud With Dolph Ziggler

– The Miz spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing his just-started feud with Dolph Ziggler, being left off the last two PPVs and more. Highlights are below:

On not being on Stomping Ground or Extreme Rules: “I have a problem with being the center of attention. I don’t want to just be thrown in a cold match that no one cares about. What we are as WWE superstars are storytellers. If I’m not involved in a story that people are invested in, that people want to see, then no. You rather let people who are in-story to get the time that they need to tell that story. To be the people to steal the show.”

On Dolph Ziggler’s new character turn and their new feud: “Dolph and I are friends. I don’t know what’s gotten into him or what’s going on. Sometimes I feel that Dolph is very bitter. And when someone else has success he feels like it should be him. [He feels] he’s more talented, athletic, better, smarter, wittier. He’s one of those people that says ‘why not me?’ so he tries to project that on people and that person just happened to be me because I’m happy.”

On taking stock of his life and success: “For the first time in my career, I can sit down and legitimately say I’m happy. I’m doing very well with WWE. I feel like the audience has finally taken to me and cheering me and respecting me as a WWE superstar. It took a long time to do that, and not only that we have [Miz and Mrs.], a movie I’m about to film for Netflix. I have a friend for life, I have a daughter who is amazing, why shouldn’t I be happy? But his realm is that we always fought. We both wanted to be better and bigger. But I started realizing that negativity isn’t where I want to be. So him coming out there and try and get a rise out of me kinda pissed me off. So that’s why that all kinda happened.”