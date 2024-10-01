The Miz Turns Heel, Attacks R-Truth During Match On WWE Raw

The Miz has returned to the dark side, turning heel on R-Truth during a match on this week’s WWE Raw. R-Truth returned on this week’s show and reunited with Miz, saying that he got them a match with the Authors of Pain for the show after Karrion Kross had been trying to play mind games with Miz.

During the match, Miz tagged in and turned around to nail Truth. He tore off his Awesome Truth shirt and walked away to let Truth take the loss.