The Miz To Host WrestleMania 39

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

The Miz’s role at WrestleMania 39 is confirmed, as he will be the host of this year’s PPV. Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will be hosting the April 1st and 2nd PPV, as you can see below.

This is the first time The Miz has hosted the yearly PPV. Last year didn’t have a host, while WrestleMania 37 saw Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil serve as co-hosts.

