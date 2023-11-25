The Miz on the Intercontinental Title Record He Still Wants to Break

– During a recent interview with TNT Sports, WWE Superstar The Miz was asked if there was anything in WWE he still wants to achive. The Miz noted that one record he wants to achieve is to have the most combined days of holding the Intercontinental Championship. You can view that clip from the interview below.

The Miz state on the accolade, “Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship and most reigns. Like I’m one reign away from being tied for being number one, and I’m, I think, 25 days away from having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat right now by like 25 days. So, that that would be a pretty cool feat. It’d be just another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career.” Chris Jericho holds the record for most reigns with the Intercontinental Title at nine.

The Miz will get that opportunity later tonight when he challenges reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE Survivor Series. The event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm EST.