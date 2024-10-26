The Miz Wants To Face John Cena During His Retirement Tour

Earlier this summer, John Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year as a wrestler. His retirement tour begins on January 6 when RAW moves to Netflix. In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), The Miz said that he wanted to be one of the people that Cena faces during his final year in WWE.

He said: “We’ll never see John Cena in a match at WrestleMania ever again. When Cena says something, that’s one of those things. Like sometimes it’s like, oh, no, they’ll be like Motley Crue. It’s our last tour ever. Then they’re on tour three years later. No, Cena’s not like that. If Cena says this is it, this is it. And I’m curious to see who’s going to go up against him because I’m putting my name in the hat. I’ll heel that one out all day. Names in the hat.“