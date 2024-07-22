The Miz Calls John Cena the Greatest of All Time, Wants To Work With Him Again

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Miz praised John Cena and agreed that Cena is the greatest of all time, while noting he wants to work with him again. Here are highlights:

On Cena’s retirement: “When I heard him say he was retiring at the end of next year, I had mixed emotions. I’m proud that I’ve been able to share the ring with him and learn from him. I’m still using what I’ve learned from him in and out of the ring. I’m also sad. This is it.”

On what he thinks about Cena: “Being in the ring with him is unlike anything else. He’s the greatest of all-time. He’s a bona fide movie star now, but he loves this so much he’s still going to do live events. I still can’t believe this is it for him. I’m sad, but I’m also happy–this must be what he wants.”

On wanting to work with him one last time: “I would love one more moment with him. We were rivals for so long, and just this past WrestleMania, the day after, I’m tagging with John Cena doing the ‘You can’t see me’ and giving AA’s to people. I never thought I’d ever do that. It’s interesting to be a good guy now. I’m not used to it, I’m not comfortable with people cheering me, but I’m embracing it.”