The Miz and John Morrison Announce Entrance in Men’s Royal Rumble During Smackdown
– It looks like the Royal Rumble will be a little more “Awesome!” this weekend. The Miz and John Morrison announced on tonight’s edition of Smackdown on FOX that they are competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.
The men’s Royal Rumble match now has 26 confirmed participants. They include: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Big E, Kofi Kingston, John Morrison, The Miz, four spots TBD.
WWE Royal Rumble is set for Sunday, Jan. 26. The event will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s Smackdown coverage HERE.
AWWWEEESSSOMMMMMEEEEE NEWS: @TheRealMorrison & @mikethemiz will BOTH be in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match THIS SUNDAY! #SmackDOwn pic.twitter.com/fF41crmCyn
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
