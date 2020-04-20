wrestling / News
The Miz Jokes About Zack Ryder’s New Shirt, Ryder Responds
The Miz took the chance to joke about Zack Ryder’s first post-WWE T-shirt, drawing a return volley from Ryder. Ryder, who was among the bevy of names released from WWE last week, quickly put up a T-Shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees and took to Instagram to advertise it. When Miz jumped into the comments to say, “And you made fun of my shirts,” Ryder had a pointed response.
As you can see below (h/t to r/SquaredCircle on Reddit), Ryder replied, “Yeah, mike…As the calls were coming in that your colleagues were losing their jobs, I quickly set up a pro wrestling tees store and got a logo out ASAP before I even got the phone call. Pro wrestling tees is a website where independent wrestlers sell their merch. Independent wrestling is…ah nevermind.”
It should be noted that Miz and Ryder are good friends off-camera, so this may well just be good-natured barbs on both sides.
Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) shuts The Miz down on Instagram from r/SquaredCircle
