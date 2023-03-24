wrestling / News

The Miz, Kofi Kingston & More Appearing on Jeopardy! Tomorrow

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz The Wheel, WWE Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, and Alexa Bliss will be on tomorrow’s episode of Jeopardy!. The game show confirmed that the quartet of WWE stars will appear on tomorrow’s show to present a category about WWE.

You can see the promo below featuring the four stars hyping the episode:

