The Miz, Kofi Kingston & More Appearing on Jeopardy! Tomorrow
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, and Alexa Bliss will be on tomorrow’s episode of Jeopardy!. The game show confirmed that the quartet of WWE stars will appear on tomorrow’s show to present a category about WWE.
You can see the promo below featuring the four stars hyping the episode:
It's going to be a category of epic proportions 👊
Hit the ring with some of the best @WWE Superstars TOMORROW on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/nPRqucDAWu
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 23, 2023
