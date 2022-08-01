The Miz On Logan Paul Being One Of The Best Natural Talents He’s Ever Seen, Paul Learning WWE Skills So Quickly

In a recent interview on the MackMania podcast, The Miz discussed Logan Paul learning WWE skills so quickly, how Paul is one of the best natural talents he’s ever seen, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Miz on the end of The Marine movie franchise: “Shawn Michaels, myself, as well as Becky Lynch, we all starred in The Marine 6. I did 3, 4, 5, and 6. I think it was just time. Honestly, it was a great closure to a great movie franchise. It was a great ending to a great franchise. I was really proud of each movie and I think – I wasn’t sure if they were going to have Shawn take over, but if they needed someone to take over, it was ready and built up and he’s the perfect person to do that.”

On Logan Paul learning WWE skills so quickly and how Paul is one of the best natural talents he’s ever seen: “I’m not lying to you, he was the fastest natural talent I have ever seen take to being a professional wrestler, being a WWE superstar. I’m talking, I’ve been doing this for like 23 years now. [He is] the fastest out of anyone. I’m talking celebrity or WWE superstar. I don’t pick things up very fast at all. If you remember me right in the beginning, I was terrible, like horrible. I still look at matches and go, ‘You’re terrible, you’re horrible.’ But you work at it, and I like to think that where my talent lacks, my hard work picks up. So, I’ll outwork everybody to where I’ll beat your talent because you know what? You’re not working hard enough. That’s where I stand, but Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. I would show him something and literally he would get it right away. It was like, ‘How did you just do that? That usually takes practice and time.’ He just picked it up quickly. So, yeah, he is definitely one of the best natural talents I’ve ever seen.”

