The Miz Doesn’t Believe Logan Paul Has Touched The Surface Of His Talent Yet

The Miz believes that Logan Paul still has plenty left to show in WWE, believing he’ll be the “next big thing” in the company. Miz appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and during the conversation he opined on Paul’s potential, noting that the best is yet to come with him.

“Who I still believe hasn’t touched the surface of how talented he truly is,” Miz said of Paul (per Fightful). “Nobody understands — You can look at Unreal and you can watch the documentary, you can see the insights, but when you get in a WWE ring, I can feel a person and I’ve been there long though, I know who’s going to be a star and who is going to be the next big thing.”

He continued, “I felt it with AJ, I felt it with Roman Reigns, and I feel it with Logan Paul. I think he hasn’t scratched the surface of his talent. This is going to be a match to watch.”

Paul will team with Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam.