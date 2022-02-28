wrestling / News
The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio Set For WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One
Another match has been added to the card for WrestleMania 38 Night One on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz took to Twitter to reveal that he and Logan Paul will officially team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio on WrestleMania Saturday.
Here’s the updated WrestleMania 38 lineup:
Night One (April 2)
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio
Night Two (April 3)
* Winner Takes All Title Unification Match: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion)
And you can view Miz’s tweet below.
That’s right, The Miz and @LoganPaul are making #WrestleMania Saturday #AWESOME!
Miz/Paul vs. The Mysterios
⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KI4h4jPwS3
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 28, 2022
