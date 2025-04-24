The Miz Makes Predictions For Cleveland Browns’ NFL Draft Picks

The 2025 NFL draft kicks off today, and The Miz has made predictions on who his beloved Cleveland Browns will pick. The draft starts tonight at 8 PM ET and Sports Illustrated posted a TikTok of Miz predicting the Browns’ first-round picks.

“With the second pick, the Cleveland Browns are taking Travis Hunter,” Miz said (per Fightful). “Then, they’re going to trade back up because Shedeur is going to fall. They’re gonna trade up to 20, right in front of the Steelers and steel Shedeur Sanders so they’ll have Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the same team.”

The Browns currently have the #20 and #33 picks.