wrestling / News
The Miz & Maryse Working on New Show With WWE Studios
– WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin announced on Instagram today that he and his wife, Maryse, are working on a new show in collaboration with WWE Studios. You can see the teaser video and Instagram post The Miz shared below.
Mizanin wrote, “What is this for? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered with WWE Studios, putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.”
Besides being a Superstar in WWE as part of the Smackdown roster, Mizanin also hosts Cannonball on USA Network. He and his wife also star in their own reality show, Miz & Mrs., which airs on USA Network.
View this post on Instagram
What is this for???? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered w/ WWE Studios putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Will Fall In Love With Work of Joseph Park
- Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’
- FTR’s Dax Harwood Says They Upset MJF by Appearing on Jim Cornette’s Podcast
- AJ Styles on Who His Closest Friends in WWE Are, Praises the Work of Dolph Ziggler