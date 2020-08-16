The Miz & Maryse Working on New Show With WWE Studios

– WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin announced on Instagram today that he and his wife, Maryse, are working on a new show in collaboration with WWE Studios. You can see the teaser video and Instagram post The Miz shared below.

Mizanin wrote, “What is this for? @marysemizanin and I have a new show in development. Our production company, MadRoe Productions, has partnered with WWE Studios, putting our creative minds together to bring you something fresh and new. Networks and streaming services better be ready for that sizzle.”

Besides being a Superstar in WWE as part of the Smackdown roster, Mizanin also hosts Cannonball on USA Network. He and his wife also star in their own reality show, Miz & Mrs., which airs on USA Network.