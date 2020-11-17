The Miz Continues Money In The Bank Cash-In Tease After WWE Title Change

Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on this week’s edition of RAW, with McIntyre hitting the Claymore on Orton to become a two-time champion. It appears the title change has The Miz pondering the possibilities with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Miz took to Twitter to tease another potential cash-in after the “hot potato” switch with the WWE title.

“I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game,” Miz wrote.

Miz doesn’t currently have a match for WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, but McIntyre does as he gets set to square off with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.