wrestling / News
The Miz Continues Money In The Bank Cash-In Tease After WWE Title Change
Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on this week’s edition of RAW, with McIntyre hitting the Claymore on Orton to become a two-time champion. It appears the title change has The Miz pondering the possibilities with his Money in the Bank briefcase.
Miz took to Twitter to tease another potential cash-in after the “hot potato” switch with the WWE title.
“I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game,” Miz wrote.
Miz doesn’t currently have a match for WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, but McIntyre does as he gets set to square off with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game. #MITB pic.twitter.com/dU5fkjsmy8
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on Changes to Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series, Mandy Rose Injured
- Cody On Why Shawn Spears’ Chair Shot Went Wrong, Original Plan For It, How Jon Moxley & Tony Khan Reacted
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE
- Bruce Prichard On How He Heard About Eddie Guerrero’s Death, Eddie’s Legacy As One Of The Best Performers Ever