The Miz States His Claim On Why He Belongs On Mount Rushmore Of WWE

The Miz is the new WWE Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank Briefcase at Elimination Chamber, and in doing so, he accomplished a unique feat. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Miz expanded on his achievement and offered his reasons why he belongs on the WWE Mount Rushmore.

When asked about what it meant to win the WWE Championship once again, Miz pointed out how he made WWE history:

“I read a stat yesterday, and WWE just posted it. I’m the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion. That means I’ve held this title [WWE Championship] twice. The Intercontinental title more than twice. The United States Championship twice. The Tag Team Championship twice. I am the only one out of anyone in the history of this business to be a two-time Grand Slam Champion. So, in my opinion, I’m on the Mount Rushmore of WWE.”

When asked who else he would put on the Mount Rushmore with him, Miz offered his response:

“I think you put [Hulk] Hogan, you put [John] Cena, and you can select between The Rock, [Steve] Austin, and Ric Flair.”

The new champion will have his hands full next week on RAW, as Miz is set to defend his WWE title against Bobby Lashley.