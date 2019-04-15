wrestling / News
The Miz Moves to Raw, Attacks Shane McMahon in Opening Segment (Video)
– The Miz made his Raw return as the first roster member to switch brands in the Superstar Shakeup, attacking Shane McMahon in the opening segment. You can see pics and video of the segment below.
While WWE is obviously not showing video of this part, Miz got busted open at somepoint during the segment, possibly when Shane knocked him over the guardail. He was visibly bleeding from the left side of his hairline at the end of the segment.
