The Miz Names The Ultimate Warrior As His Dream Opponent

– The Miz recently spoke to 11th Hour about multiple topics including his dream opponent. Highlights are below.

On His Dream Opponent: “Man, my dream was always to wrestle Ultimate Warrior and it just sucks that he passed away… But, man, when I was a kid growing up, I would put streamers on my arms, paint my face and run around like the Ultimate Warrior. So that would be my one dream. But I’ve been able to wrestle a lot of my heroes. I’ve gotten to act and wrestle with Shawn Michaels. I’ve gotten to wrestle Marty Jannetty. I’ve gotten to wrestle The Rock. I’ve wrestled Bret “The Hitman” Hart. I mean, how many people can say that– in this generation– they have had a match and actually lost the United States Championship in Toronto, of all places, to Bret “The Hitman” Hart? So, I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

On Using The Figure Four: “Back in the day, nobody did anyone else’s moves. No one could do a superkick because Shawn Michaels did the superkick. Now superkicks are almost like the new hip toss, the new arm drag… But back then it was very sacred to do someone else’s moves. I did a Miz TV with Ric Flair and during that, I felt it was a passing of the torch of the Figure-Four to me. And it was amazing. It was wonderful. It was one of the most incredibly giving things that someone can do. And I’ve always been a huge fan of Ric Flair. I mean, he is the G.O.A.T. He is the person that everyone looks to and goes, “WOW, if I could cut a promo like that… If I could look like that… If I could do the things that he could do…” You know THAT was the guy. So, for him to actually give the Figure-Four to me it was just an honor.”

On Working With His Friend Dolph Ziggler: “It makes it A LOT more fun because you can take more liberties. You can kind of hit them where you know their weaknesses are– and you don’t feel bad about it! You know what I mean? It’s one of those things… You just go for the throat! And I think doing stuff with your friends, you’re more giving, and you’re basically trying to one-up one another, if you will, and you get competitive with your friend.”