The Miz On Not Being Allowed To Try Out For Tough Enough Season Two, Paul Heyman Making Him a Heel For The First Time

The Miz is famous for being a success story out of Tough Enough, but he actually wanted to try out the year before he did and was denied. Miz recalled how he wanted to try out for Tough Enough season two during an appearance on the Voices For Victory podcast and how MTV wouldn’t allow him to do it because he was already on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet at the time. He also discussed how Paul Heyman turned him heel for the first time in OVW, a disposition that has largely stuck with him every since. You can check out highlights and the audio below:

On wanting to be on Tough Enough season two: “No one really knows this, but I tried out for Tough Enough season two. They wouldn’t let me do it. They wouldn’t even let me try out, because I was already on MTV and Tough Enough was on MTV. And back then, you couldn’t be on three different shows. You had to be on one show, and stick to it.”

On getting his shot in season four: “And so I was like, ‘Man, I’m never gonna make it through that avenue.’ Then finally, WWE came calling and said, ‘Hey, do you want to try out for Tough Enough. And I said, ‘They told me I wasn’t allowed.’ They go, ‘This is the first time we’re doing it on The CW, and we’re not on MTV now.’ And I was like, ‘Oh man, I can try out?’ So I tried out, made it onto the show. Didn’t win, came in second place but that wasn’t gonna stop me.”

On Paul Heyman making him a heel: “After [Deep South], I went to another territory in WWE, because I was so successful there, Paul Heyman brought me up to Ohio Valley Wrestling and changed me from a good guy into a bad guy. And this is the first time I ever became a bad guy … he was a genius. He saw it in me, and I’ve been a bad guy in WWE ever since. It took me a year in developmental to get up to WWE, and even after being in WWE, no one thought I was ever gonna make it past three months. And here I am 15 years later, still going.”

