The Miz on His Current Role in WWE, Not Ready to Retire Yet

– Speaking to The Detroit News spoke to longtime WWE Superstar The Miz, who discussed his current role in WWE, the future of his career, and more. The Miz also told Detroit News that he doesn’t plan on hanging up his boots just yet, as he’s still having too much fun. Below are some highlights:

The Miz on his current role in WWE: “I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere. I’m the person that they’re like, ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold.”

On his goal when working with celebrities in WWE: “My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work. What the fans paid to see is, ‘is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?’ I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it’s positive or negative. So I’m going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will, and the athletic ability to do it.”

On what’s next for his career: “I’m hoping I’m able to perform at the top of my level, stay injury-free, have fun and maybe have a couple more shows out on television.”

At WrestleMania 38: Night 1, The Miz teamed with Logan Paul to beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, The Miz turned on Logan Paul.