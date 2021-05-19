The Miz on His Goal to Main Event WrestleMania Again, Wants to Hand Down His Knowledge

– The New York Post recently spoke to WWE Superstar The Miz last week while he was promoting Lotrimin’s #GoWithCOnfidence campaign for foot care, along with a partnership Soles4Souls to help clothe people in need. The interview was released yesterday, following The Miz’s match at WrestleMania Backlash where he reportedly suffered a torn ACL injury during the match before he was eaten by the lumberjack zombies. Below are some highlights.

The Miz on wanting to be champion: “I always want to be WWE champion or WWE Universal champion. I think whenever I do have the title, it creates intrigue because you look at our champions now: Bobby Lashley is an unstoppable force, Roman Reigns has been on fire since he’s come back and nobody has been able to take the title from him. Now, imagine if I get the title? When I get the title, it’s completely different because anyone can beat me on any given day and you never know when it’s going to happen.”

On his match at WrestleMania 37: “When I walked into WrestleMania, I was very confident but I didn’t know how the audience would react. I wasn’t sure if they were gonna boo me or cheer me because usually when a celebrity comes to WWE, they’re booed. The reason being, we have uber fans that feel like somebody else should have that spot at WrestleMania, someone that’s dedicated their lives to being a WWE superstar when this guy is taking it from them.”

On wanting to pass down his knowledge: “I want to make sure I hand down my knowledge like it was handed to me, from the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton. Those guys brought me up and taught me and I learned from them. Not many superstars get to have that now because John Cena is not there, [Randy] Orton is there but I think it’s my turn to start loaning my knowledge out.”

The Miz on his current goal: “My goal is to main event WrestleMania again, be WWE champion, be Universal champion, get the Intercontinental championship again, tag team titles with John Morrison [and] get John Morrison to the promised land. I feel like he is at a main event caliber and the way his mind runs and the way his character has been going, he deserves a shot at the WWE championship.”