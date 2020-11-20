The Miz on Maryse Enhancing His WWE Persona, Maryse Talks Possible Return

The Miz and Maryse recently discussed how much Maryse boosted his Intercontinental Championship run and a possible return for Maryse in a new interview on Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling. Maryse returned to WWE television in 2016 and served as Miz’s manager for a run that included a feud with Nikki Bella and John Cena, plus more. Maryse is back off TV right now, but there’s always the possibility for a return as they pointed out Miz is Mr. Money in the Bank heading toward WrestleMania. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

Miz on Maryse adding to his WWE persona: “That’s actually absolutely, 100% correct. When Maryse came in to [WWE], back to me when I was on that Intercontinental Championship run, it created something inside — I don’t know what it is. It’s something about having your wife around the ring, it brings a whole new set of confidence. You know, you have this beautiful woman supporting you and it gives you this level of confidence that you’re untouchable. That you can’t be scathed in WWE. And having her around definitely allowed made me feel that. And so yeah, that’s 100% correct.”

Maryse on a possible WWE return: “Always. I think there’s always [an itch to return]. And the thing about me is that I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I have kids. I have a family.’ But also, when I start getting excited about something then that becomes something my brain gets busy with. And you know, my husband is [Mr.] Money in the Bank. WrestleMania might be in Los Angeles. You know, you start adding all of these elements. Also, the fact that I love WWE. I love everything about it. So you know, it’s kind of been my family for so long. I don’t think I’ll ever be not back somehow. At some capacity, I always come back. Listen, I was back on SmackDown, I just had a baby – I think it was five months postpartum. I had a match against Brie Bella on Smackdown. We were the main event. Like, if you would have told me that when I was pregnant, I would have started laughing. You know? And that happened. So it’s really hard to say never. We’ll see.”

