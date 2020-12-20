The Miz on Possibly Cashing in MITB on Drew McIntyre, Keeping Himself Hated By WWE Fans

The Miz discussed his busy schedule, a potential Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre and more in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out highlights below:

On juggling perceptions of him between Miz & Mrs. and WWE television: “Maryse says the show is going to make it harder for me to be disliked, but I’m not worried about that. I’m pretty talented at making people hate me.”

On a possible WWE title run: “Right now, there is nothing more important to me in WWE than making the ‘Money in the Bank’ contract. That’s my goal. Drew McIntyre is a true, bona fide superstar, and he’s the champion for a reason. But you never know when I’ll cash in.”

On his current goals: “The Browns have a winning record, we’re capturing our reality on our Miz & Mrs. show, and I’m trying to be the cornerstone of Raw. And after so many years on the road, I like being home. I taught my daughter to swim, and that was amazing. I do miss the live audience, but we at WWE are still out there entertaining our audience. WWE is always evolving. You can’t stay the same. I’m doing my best to keep learning and evolving, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”